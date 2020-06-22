Cosmos (ATOM) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $2.62 or 0.00028041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, Coinone and GDAC. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market cap of $499.61 million and approximately $82.13 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 341.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,557.82 or 1.02292794 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001252 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00090496 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins.

The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Coinone, GDAC and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

