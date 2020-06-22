Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) Short Interest Update

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of CVA stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $9.25. 1,261,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.05 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.79. Covanta has a fifty-two week low of $6.57 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Get Covanta alerts:

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is 1,428.57%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Broglio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $58,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,567 shares in the company, valued at $132,685.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,884,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Covanta by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,788 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 38,544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,205,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,894,000 after buying an additional 35,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Covanta by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 73,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 13,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

CVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Covanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Covanta in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Covanta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.