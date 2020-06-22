Covesting Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $27,508.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00002012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, IDEX and YoBit. In the last seven days, Covesting has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.86 or 0.01852814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00172555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00045393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00111467 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/@Covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

