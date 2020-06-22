Cowen Boosts Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Price Target to $27.00

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its target price increased by Cowen from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.96.

Get Itamar Medical alerts:

ITMR stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.88. 15,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,686. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $22.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.79. The company has a market cap of $241.83 million, a P/E ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITMR. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 36.2% in the first quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. 30.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Itamar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itamar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.