Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Short Interest Update

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 754,900 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 678,700 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 489,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Crane from $105.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Cfra decreased their target price on Crane from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

Shares of CR stock traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $54.99. 727,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,582. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day moving average of $68.18. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.58 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crane will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In related news, CEO Max H. Mitchell acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, for a total transaction of $69,405.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 229,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,612,626.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Crane during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crane by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment provides on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

