Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) Short Interest Update

Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 733,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 31st total of 832,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 630,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Curo Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.24. The stock had a trading volume of 438,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,860. Curo Group has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.24. The stock has a market cap of $336.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 3.48.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.10). Curo Group had a return on equity of 228.06% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $280.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Curo Group will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Curo Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 275,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 33,099 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Curo Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curo Group by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 27,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Curo Group by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 107,978 shares during the period. 33.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CURO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Curo Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

