Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,200 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the May 31st total of 645,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine raised Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $145.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.25.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded down $3.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.81. The company had a trading volume of 642,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,499. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $23,156,110,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,667,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,077,000 after buying an additional 340,720 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $84,189,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 580,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,843,000 after buying an additional 44,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 532,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,203,000 after acquiring an additional 217,737 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

