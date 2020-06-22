CVCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.17 Million (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded 59.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0580 or 0.00000622 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. CVCoin has a total market cap of $718,388.35 and approximately $1.17 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CVCoin has traded up 87.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.84 or 0.01853881 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172415 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00111144 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official website is crypviser.network . CVCoin’s official message board is www.crypviser-forum.com . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CVCoin

CVCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OpenLedger DEX, BTC-Alpha, HADAX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

