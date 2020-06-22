CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Short Interest Update

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the May 31st total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of CVR Energy stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,290,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,693. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $55.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.40. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 91.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 433,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,583,000 after buying an additional 53,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 208,446 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 31.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

