CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Secur. cut shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CyberOptics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberOptics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Get CyberOptics alerts:

Shares of CyberOptics stock traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $36.34. 2,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,905. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $254.07 million, a P/E ratio of 252.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18. CyberOptics has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $37.99.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $16.43 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 1.93%. Analysts predict that CyberOptics will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CyberOptics in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyberOptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CyberOptics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberOptics Company Profile

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberOptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberOptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.