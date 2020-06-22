DAEX Hits Market Capitalization of $1.40 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. DAEX has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $5,250.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Indodax.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.70 or 0.05476484 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00050886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00031966 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013226 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004446 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

