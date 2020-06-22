Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) Short Interest Update

Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 3,900,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Dana from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 76,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dana by 22.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $11.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,650,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,649. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Dana has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $20.71.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

