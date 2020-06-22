Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 181,845 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 1,937,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.
Darling Ingredients Company Profile
Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.
