Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 2,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,243,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,514,000 after purchasing an additional 260,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,627,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 181,845 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $748,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 333,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after buying an additional 235,833 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.97. 1,937,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,054. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $852.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

