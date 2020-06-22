DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0003

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, DATA has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. DATA has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $224,154.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DATA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kucoin and Ethfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, DDEX, Bibox, Huobi and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.