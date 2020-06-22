DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) dropped 16.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.91, approximately 2,206,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 446% from the average daily volume of 404,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

DMPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on DelMar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DelMar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Get DelMar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.72.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DelMar Pharmaceuticals stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DMPI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC owned 0.79% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DelMar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DMPI)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent, which is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.