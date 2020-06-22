Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) Short Interest Update

Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 558,100 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the May 31st total of 658,900 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 528,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of DESP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. 328,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.52 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.21.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Despegar.com will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DESP. Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 4,999,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,392,000 after acquiring an additional 863,186 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 13.4% in the first quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 2,128,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 252,018 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the first quarter worth about $9,159,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 15.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,045,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after buying an additional 142,093 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 21.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 806,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 142,520 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DESP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Despegar.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

