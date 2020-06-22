Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Shares Up 6.2%

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62, 4,544,208 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 385% from the average session volume of 937,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DXLG. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Destination XL Group from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 164,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $57,667.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 297,079 shares of company stock worth $115,909 over the last ninety days. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Destination XL Group stock. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Destination XL Group accounts for about 5.2% of Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC owned about 16.64% of Destination XL Group worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

