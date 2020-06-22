Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Receives $18.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.79.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $30.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Devon Energy by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 81,310 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 683,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Devon Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,688,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $563,239,000 after purchasing an additional 319,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. 15,554,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,078,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 3.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.64. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $29.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.88%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

