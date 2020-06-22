DHT (NYSE:DHT) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on DHT. DNB Markets upgraded DHT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.60 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Fearnley Fonds lowered DHT from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DHT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of DHT stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,656,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,200,265. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $8.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $773.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of -0.17.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). DHT had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $152.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.32%. DHT’s payout ratio is presently 245.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,831,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

