Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Short Interest Update

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $34.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.59.

FANG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,413,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.82, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $111.84.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

