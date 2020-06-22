DMarket (DMT) Price Hits $0.16

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. In the last seven days, DMarket has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. DMarket has a total market cap of $9.20 million and approximately $264,530.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMarket token can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001733 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Tidex, IDEX and Upbit.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010736 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.01852423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00172336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044972 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00110865 BTC.

About DMarket

DMarket’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DMarket

DMarket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

