Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) Short Interest Up 9.4% in June

Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the May 31st total of 2,770,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UFS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Domtar by 153.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Domtar by 1,852.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.14. The company had a trading volume of 54,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,148. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $44.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 223.30 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. Domtar had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Domtar’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Domtar from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $24.00 target price on shares of Domtar and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UFS cut shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.91.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

