DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 9.9%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s share price rose 9.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.90, approximately 1,322,127 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 169% from the average daily volume of 490,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

DRD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $868.93 million, a PE ratio of 173.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 275.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 252,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,854 shares during the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

