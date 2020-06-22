DreamTeam Token (DREAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.12 Million

DreamTeam Token (CURRENCY:DREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One DreamTeam Token token can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid and Kuna. DreamTeam Token has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $2,782.00 worth of DreamTeam Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DreamTeam Token has traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00043623 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $509.99 or 0.05470410 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002674 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050480 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031907 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013291 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

DreamTeam Token is a token. It launched on June 21st, 2018. DreamTeam Token’s total supply is 55,191,260 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,508,974 tokens. The official website for DreamTeam Token is token.dreamteam.gg . The Reddit community for DreamTeam Token is /r/dreamteamgg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DreamTeam Token’s official Twitter account is @DREAM_Ecosystem

DreamTeam Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Kuna. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DreamTeam Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DreamTeam Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DreamTeam Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

