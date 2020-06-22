Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS)’s share price rose 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.11, approximately 2,963,628 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 1,300,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

DS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Drive Shack in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.67.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 480.82% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Drive Shack Inc will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DS. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

