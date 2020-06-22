DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Receives GBX 331.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 338 ($4.30).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on DS Smith from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 310 ($3.95) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DS Smith from GBX 325 ($4.14) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank cut DS Smith to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 300 ($3.82) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of LON:SMDS traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 333 ($4.24). The company had a trading volume of 4,636,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,860,000. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 323.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.50.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

