DubaiCoin Price Hits $0.0422 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $179,958.49 and $143.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00018641 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00013102 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012938 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006213 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004787 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

