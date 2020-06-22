DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Short Interest Update

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the May 31st total of 9,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra decreased their target price on DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.86.

DXC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $15.43. 6,047,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,556,381. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $57.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.34.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 27.42%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,930,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 117.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

