Dynavax Technologies’ (DVAX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 200.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DVAX. ValuEngine raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of DVAX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.66. 4,178,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,324. The company has a market cap of $602.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.14. Dynavax Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $8.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 6.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,685,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 75,084 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 182.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 14,431 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

