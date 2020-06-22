Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 11.3% in June

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the May 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 570,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dynex Capital by 1,659.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dynex Capital by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.46% of the company’s stock.

DX traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.33. 667,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.34. Dynex Capital has a 52-week low of $7.04 and a 52-week high of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 118.97%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynex Capital will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 86.12%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Read More: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.