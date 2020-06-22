e-Gulden (EFL) Price Hits $0.0759 on Top Exchanges

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $3,143.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000814 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00462836 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00012456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000612 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003237 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,956,474 coins and its circulating supply is 17,134,126 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati . The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

