Ebang International Holdings (EBON) to Raise $106 Million in IPO

Ebang International Holdings (EBON) plans to raise $106 million in an initial public offering on Friday, June 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 19,300,000 shares at $4.50-$6.50 per share.

In the last 12 months, Ebang International Holdings generated $109.1 million in revenue and had a net loss of $42.4 million. The company has a market cap of $464.6 million.

AMTD and Loop Capital Markets acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Prime Number Capital was co-manager.

Ebang International Holdings provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading ASIC chip design company and a leading manufacturer of high performance Bitcoin mining machines, according to the F&S report. We have strong ASIC chip design capability underpinned by nearly a decade of industry experience and expertise in the telecommunications business. We are one of the few fabless IC design companies with the advanced technology to independently design ASIC chips, established access to third-party wafer foundry capacity and a proven in-house capability to produce blockchain and telecommunications products, according to the F&S report. We have dedicated our technology and efforts to ASIC applications for Bitcoin mining machines and were a leading Bitcoin mining machine producer in the global market in terms of computing power sold in 2019, according to the F&S report. “.

Ebang International Holdings was founded in 2010 and has 240 employees. The company is located at 26-27/F, Building 3, Xinbei Qianjiang International Building, Qianjiang Economic and Technological Development Zone, Yuhang District, Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China and can be reached via phone at +86 571-8817-6197 or on the web at http://www.ebang.com.cn.

