ECC Trading Up 104% Over Last Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. ECC has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $48.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ECC coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. Over the last week, ECC has traded up 104% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00027682 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,920.34 or 1.02840095 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00092377 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001106 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004929 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ECC is ecc.network . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

