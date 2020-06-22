EchoLink Price Hits $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $812,781.47 and approximately $1.90 million worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded up 51.4% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Hotbit, LBank and Huobi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.36 or 0.05495562 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002651 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00050384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00031872 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013308 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004440 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Huobi, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

