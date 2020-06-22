Edgeless (EDG) Price Up 21.9% Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $901,773.09 and $2,767.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Edgeless has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05383794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004423 BTC.

About Edgeless

EDG is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

