Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 897,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 250.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 29,862.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,722,000. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.