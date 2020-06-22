Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Short Interest Update

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 3,620,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 795,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.
Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 897,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $38.97.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.27 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.70.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
