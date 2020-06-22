Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the May 31st total of 769,500 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.95. 248,536 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,390. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.54.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

