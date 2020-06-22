Elastos (ELA) Achieves Market Cap of $29.91 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Elastos has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Elastos coin can now be bought for about $1.62 or 0.00017418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, BCEX, Huobi and Kucoin. Elastos has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and $1.41 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010740 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.01853877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00172450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00110780 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 36,133,629 coins and its circulating supply is 18,417,952 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinEgg, Huobi, BCEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

