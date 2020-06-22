Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 610,400 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 31st total of 676,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:ELVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.97. The stock had a trading volume of 448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,101. Elevate Credit has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a market capitalization of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.29 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Scgf Iii Management Llc sold 56,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $55,559.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 27,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $36,501.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 511,845 shares of company stock worth $650,668. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 44,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

ELVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Elevate Credit from $4.75 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Elevate Credit from $5.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Elevate Credit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.31.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

