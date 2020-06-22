Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) Receives $85.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,337,478.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

