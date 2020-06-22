Endor Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $791,738.00 (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Coinall, Bilaxy and CoinBene. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $6.91 million and $791,738.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.48 or 0.00755998 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00277719 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00007915 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008144 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000606 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 420.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,419,220,029 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Coinsuper, IDEX, BitForex, Coinall, DEx.top, Hotbit, Bittrex, Bilaxy, Upbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.