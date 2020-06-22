Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Cap of $144.74 Million

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $144.74 million and $8.27 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00044159 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.34 or 0.05383794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00053848 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012861 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004423 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO:ENJ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,195,954 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

