EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Short Interest Update

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 643,300 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after buying an additional 23,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

Shares of NPO traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $47.17. The stock had a trading volume of 313,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average of $52.70. EnPro Industries has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $73.80.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $282.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.90 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

NPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.