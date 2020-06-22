Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 168.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Entasis Therapeutics stock remained flat at $$2.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). Analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 12,677,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

