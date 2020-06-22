Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.90% from the stock’s current price.

ETTX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Get Entasis Therapeutics alerts:

ETTX stock remained flat at $$2.98 during trading on Friday. 186,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,928. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.09. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). As a group, research analysts forecast that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 12,677,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Entasis Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entasis Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.