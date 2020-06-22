Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at CSFB

CSFB reissued their outperform rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) in a research report report published on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Entasis Therapeutics from $15.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

ETTX stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.96. The stock had a trading volume of 172,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,363. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.90.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Entasis Therapeutics news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. bought 12,677,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $31,693,725.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Entasis Therapeutics worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

