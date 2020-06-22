Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Receives $28.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.22.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Epizyme from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $50,194.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 4,740 shares of company stock worth $72,427 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPZM. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 245.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,947,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Epizyme in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,786,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,108,000 after purchasing an additional 470,980 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Epizyme by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,921,000 after purchasing an additional 303,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,567,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EPZM traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 8,142,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,191. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.05. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 14.74 and a current ratio of 14.81.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 67.19% and a negative net margin of 1,111.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Epizyme will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

