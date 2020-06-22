EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Short Interest Update

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 18,250,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

NYSE EQT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.35. 5,512,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,557,520. EQT has a 1 year low of $4.21 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.33.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. EQT had a negative net margin of 36.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 932.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 196.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 80.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

