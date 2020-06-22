Ether-1 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11,089.00 (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. Ether-1 has a market cap of $167,355.08 and approximately $11,089.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00063176 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00203239 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

Ether-1 (ETHO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 47,068,049 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. Ether-1’s official website is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ether-1

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

