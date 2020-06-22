Ether Zero (ETZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $31,057.00

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $31,057.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.48 or 0.02461570 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00066729 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 41.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 212,476,235 coins and its circulating supply is 170,446,822 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Hotbit, DigiFinex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.